Federal Way police arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday night suspected of shooting a newspaper carrier as he made early-morning deliveries Saturday.

Travis Zimmerman, 39, was shot around 3 a.m. in the 31600 block of 37th Avenue Southwest, which is in a residential neighborhood. He was on the phone with his wife who was also delivering newspapers, including The Seattle Times. She was in a separate car with their two babies and called police after hearing Zimmerman yell and the sound of gunshots.

Police found Zimmerman lying in the street with several gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Federal Way Police Department. His wife said he was struck in his legs, hip and face.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was in satisfactory condition Wednesday, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Zimmerman told officers that a pickup truck had begun following him in the Twin Lakes neighborhood, and that he didn’t think much of it at first, according to the police statement. But after noticing the truck a few more times, he decided to tell the driver he was delivering papers.

He told police that when he exited his car, the driver fired multiple rounds at him.

Zimmerman gave officers a description of the suspect’s vehicle. They used the vehicle description and neighborhood surveillance cameras to identify a suspect.

Detectives from the police department’s special investigation unit and SWAT then staked out the suspect’s Federal Way residence and arrested him when he left around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police statement.

The man was booked into South Correctional Entity jail and then transferred to King County Jail on investigation of first-degree assault, said Federal Way police Commander Kurt Schwan.