The motel clerk, identified as Brent Arancio, 40, of Spanaway, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, medical examiners said.

A man suspected of robbing and killing a motel clerk in SeaTac on Friday has been arrested in Dayton, Ohio, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, 26, is expected to be extradited back to Washington state to face charges, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Sheriff’s detectives plan to fly to Ohio to continue the investigation.

A shuttle driver had pulled into the Americas Best Value Inn on International Boulevard, just south of the airport, when he found the wounded clerk lying on the lobby floor around 11:15 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. The shuttle driver called 911 and started CPR.

The 40-year-old clerk, identified as Brent Arancio, lived in Spanaway. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest, medical examiners said.