A man suspected of fatally shooting his estranged girlfriend in Federal Way last week has been taken into custody by police in Oregon.

The 22-year-old Kent man was detained early Sunday by police in Lake Oswego, Oregon, the Federal Way Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday night. Police detectives are working on extraditing him to King County to face a domestic violence-related charge of murder, the department said.

The man is suspected of shooting and and killing his ex-girlfriend, a 22-year-old woman from Federal Way, Friday night outside a smoke shop at First Avenue South and Southwest 330th Street, police said.

The woman had told others she was afraid that her former boyfriend was following her, so she asked another man to accompany her in the car that night, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said last week. As the pair sat in the car, the suspect approached and shot the woman through a window, Schrock said. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was pronounced dead. Her companion was not hurt.

The deceased woman’s identity has not been released. Police did not identify the suspect, who has not been charged.