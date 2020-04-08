A child-rape suspect who led deputies on a high-speed chase before trying to ram several patrol cars was shot and killed near Eatonville Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Just after 2 p.m., several people called 911 to report a man with a shotgun “acting crazy” in a parking lot in the 32600 block of Mountain Highway East.

Witnesses reportedly heard the 37-year-old say, “This is my last day on Earth, I’m going to make them shoot me.”

The man drove north on Mountain Highway East. Several deputies and detectives were called to search for him.

It turns out the man, originally from Louisiana, was a suspect in a child-rape case and was set to meet with detectives at 2 p.m. He did not show up for the meeting.

About three hours later, deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Mountain Highway East near 356th Street and tried to stop him.

The man sped off at 80 mph, starting a chase that ended when he crashed at Alder Cutoff Road.

“We weren’t about to let this guy go,” said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

During the pursuit, the man allegedly tried to ram several patrol cars.

After the crash, shots were fired. Details about the shooting have not been released by the Tacoma Police Department, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The man was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No deputies were injured.

Out of the five deputies involved in the incident, it was not immediately known how many fired at the man.

Those who did will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.