A man armed with knives, who held Seattle police at bay for more than an hour Sunday night in South Lake Union, surrendered about 9:20 p.m. to heavily armed officers, according to police.

Police kept a short distance from the man as he stood in the middle of Westlake Avenue, just north of Thomas Street. A police negotiator spoke with him, asking him to end the standoff.

Crowds of people in the residential and business area watched from sidewalks and, at one point, were pushed back by police.

After smoking and talking with police, negotiators persuaded the man to put down his knives, Seattle police said on Twitter.

Further details were not available from police late Sunday. One officer at the scene said the call began with a report involving a stolen car from Bellevue.