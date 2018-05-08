Medics took the man, whose age and identity remain unknown, to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

An unidentified man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in West Seattle Tuesday evening.

Seattle police were called to the area, in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, shortly before 8:10 p.m., according to the police agency.

The man, whose age is unknown, was shot several times, Seattle police reported on Twitter.

Medics took him to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

No arrests have been made.

No further details, such as the circumstances that led to the shooting, were immediately available.