Medics took the man, whose age and identity remain unknown, to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Share story

Jessica Lee
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

An unidentified man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in West Seattle Tuesday evening.

Seattle police were called to the area, in the 4400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, shortly before 8:10 p.m., according to the police agency.

The man, whose age is unknown, was shot several times, Seattle police reported on Twitter.

Medics took him to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

No arrests have been made.

No further details, such as the circumstances that led to the shooting, were immediately available.

 

 

 

Jessica Lee: 206-464-2532 or jlee@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @jessleeST.