A 25-year-old man was shot near Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the corner of North 137th Street and Aurora Avenue North around 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who fled, possibly in a vehicle, according to the tweet.

Gang-unit detectives have responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.