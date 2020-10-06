A 25-year-old man was shot near Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the corner of North 137th Street and Aurora Avenue North just before 8 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg, an injury that isn’t considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers are searching for the suspects, who fled in a car, police said. According to witnesses, the victim was “in a disturbance” with several people just before the shooting, police said.

Gang-unit detectives have responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.