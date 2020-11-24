King County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in SeaTac that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at a single-family house in the 14700 block of 25th Court South just before 1:30 p.m., said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer. They found the man with life-threatening injuries, and transported him to Harborview Medical Center, Meyer said.

As of 7 p.m., the man was in critical condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Meyer said it was unclear if others were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, Meyer said, declining to share any information about suspects. The King County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes detectives have begun their investigation into what prompted the shooting, and will likely have more clarity on Wednesday, he said.

No further details were immediately available.