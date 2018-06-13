The 40-year-old victim was shot several times.

Seattle police detectives are investigating a shooting in Lake City Way early Wednesday that sent one man to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store in the 8200 block of Lake City Way Northeast, according to the Seattle Police Department blotter. The 40-year-old victim was shot several times.

Officers performed CPR on the man until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over.

Homicide and gang-unit detectives believe that the suspect and victim, who may have been acquainted, got into an argument in the parking lot before the shooting, police said.

Police weren’t able to find the suspect after searching the area. A description of the suspect has not been released.