Seattle police are investigating a Georgetown shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday evening.

The man was shot in a parking lot in the 5300 block of Fourth Avenue South around 5 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said witnesses told them the victim had gotten into an argument with three or four people before they heard shots fired and saw the group run in different directions. Officers searched the area, but didn’t find the suspect or suspects, police said.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.