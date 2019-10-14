A King County judge on Monday found probable cause to hold a 38-year-old man on investigation of second-degree murder for allegedly strangling a man during a fight in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood that was witnessed by several passersby, according to King County prosecutors.

The suspect, who was arrested at a nearby park a couple of hours after the killing, was ordered held in the King County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail, court and jail records show. The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been criminally charged. Prosecutors expect to file charges Wednesday.

The victim, 52-year-old Derrick Frost, died from asphyxia due to strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Seattle police responded to a report of a fight in the 12500 block of 33rd Avenue Northeast and found Frost unconscious on the ground, according to the statement of probable cause outlining the case against the 38-year-old. Officers couldn’t find a pulse and performed CPR until medics arrived, but Frost was declared dead at the scene.

One witness, a former nurse, told police he was riding his bike on Northeast 125th Street and turned onto 33rd Avenue Northeast, where he came across a group of people who appeared to be having a party, the statement says. The witness stopped to see what was going on and saw two men fighting; he then saw a man on the ground, with two or three others standing around, not doing anything, according to the statement. The statement indicates one of the men who was watching the man on the ground was the person who had strangled him.

The witness noticed the man on the ground was having a seizure and believed he was going into shock, the statement says. The witness went to the man to provide first aid, and the man appeared to be trying to speak, though no words came out. The witness began CPR and the man took a breath, but was unable to say anything.

Advertising

A second witness told police he didn’t see what happened but asked around and found out who was involved, the statement says. That man then confronted the suspect at a nearby store: When the man told him, “You killed Derrick,” the suspect replied, “Good,” according to the probable cause statement.

The statement says a third witness was walking by with her child and saw a man strangling another man from behind while both were on the ground. She heard the man being strangled say, “No,” and make gasping noises, and said the suspect asked him, “You had enough?” She continued past the men in order to protect her child, then called 911.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers found the suspect in a nearby park and noted he matched the descriptions provided by the witnesses. He resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody and interviewed by homicide detectives, the statement says. Police say he denied being in a fight and said he had been at the park all day.