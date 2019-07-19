Seattle police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was stabbed with a sword and the encampment he was staying in under Interstate-5 near Sodo was set on fire.

Officers met the man who was stabbed at about 3:20 p.m. at a business in the 2400 block of Airport Way South, which is near the encampment.

The man told police there was a large disturbance at the camp and that someone he didn’t know stabbed him in the arm with a sword. His wrist was also broken, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

An officer performed first aid on the victim, who was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Firefighters put out the fire in the camp. Seattle police’s South Precinct anti-crime team was not able to find the suspect there.