"There's no indication of what led up to this," a Seattle Police Department spokesman said Saturday.

Nina Shapiro
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Police found a 34-year-old man stabbed to death Friday night in West Seattle.

Responding to a call, officers arrived at the 1600 block of Southwest Cambridge Street around 9:45 p.m.  At that point, the man wasn’t breathing, according to Seattle Police Department spokesman Mark Jamieson.

Paramedics could not revive him.

A K-9 unit and King County helicopter failed to find a suspect.

“There’s no indication of what led up to this, or the motive,” Jamieson said Saturday morning.  Homicide detectives were continuing to investigate.

The King County Medical Examiner has not released victim’s name.

 

 

