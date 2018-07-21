"There's no indication of what led up to this," a Seattle Police Department spokesman said Saturday.
Police found a 34-year-old man stabbed to death Friday night in West Seattle.
Responding to a call, officers arrived at the 1600 block of Southwest Cambridge Street around 9:45 p.m. At that point, the man wasn’t breathing, according to Seattle Police Department spokesman Mark Jamieson.
Paramedics could not revive him.
A K-9 unit and King County helicopter failed to find a suspect.
“There’s no indication of what led up to this, or the motive,” Jamieson said Saturday morning. Homicide detectives were continuing to investigate.
The King County Medical Examiner has not released victim’s name.