Seattle police say a man was stabbed several times during an argument with another man Sunday in the Chinatown International District.

Witnesses called 911 just after 4 p.m. after the man was stabbed by an unknown assailant in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Jackson Street, police said. Officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds to his side and back.

The victim is listed in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center, police said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find a suspect.