A 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries Thursday when he was stabbed during an argument at an International District apartment, according to Seattle police and fire officials.

Officers were called to an apartment near Fourth Avenue South and South Jackson Street around 1 p.m. to reports that a man arguing with the victim stabbed him, according to a statement from the police department. They arrested a suspect at the apartment.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.