A man who was stabbed outside a Lynnwood Fred Meyer grocery store early Sunday has died from his injuries, Lynnwood police announced Monday.

The man, who was in his early 60s, was not publicly identified by police. Witnesses told investigators that he was arguing with at least three people in the parking lot of the store on 196th Street Southwest when a woman in the group stabbed him multiple times.

No arrests in the case had been announced as of Monday evening. The woman, who was described as being in her late teens to early 20s with short to mid-length curly black hair, got into a car with another woman and a man. The car was described as a white or silver four-door car with black rims, possibly a Nissan Sentra, with a rear Arizona license plate and body damage.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Lynnwood detectives at 425-670-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).