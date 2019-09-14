Seattle police arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of a light-rail passenger Saturday afternoon, according to the King County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, a 42 year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to a Seattle Fire Department spokesperson. Crews responded about 4:30 p.m. to the University of Washington Station, where the victim exited the train. Emergency crews responded to the Montlake area, just as the University of Washington — Hawaii football game was getting underway.

Authorities detained the suspected assailant when he exited a train. But details were not immediately available about what may have led to the violence, where the stabbing occurred or where the arrest was made.

It has been a violent weekend for Sound Transit. Three men in their 20s were shot at Westlake Station on Friday night, one fatally.

At the time of the stabbing, the Westlake gunman was still at large.