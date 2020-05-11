Police are investigating a stabbing aboard a King County Metro bus that left a man with serious injuries in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers and fire personnel responded to Queen Anne Avenue North and Mercer Street around 4 p.m., Seattle fire spokesman David Cuerpo said. The victim, who’s approximately 40 years old, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, Cuerpo said.

About 20 people were on the RapidRide D line bus, which was headed toward downtown Seattle, at the time of the stabbing, Metro spokesman Jeff Switzer said.

One person has been arrested, according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department.

No other information was immediately available.