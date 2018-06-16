He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

A man was stabbed near Pioneer Square early Saturday night.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, according to Seattle Fire Department Lt. Harold Webb. The Seattle Police Department described the victim’s injuries as “life-threatening.”

The incident occurred near Third Avenue and James Street around 6:30 p.m.

It was unclear what kind of weapon was used, Webb said.

Seattle police were searching for a suspect, according to police scanner traffic.

