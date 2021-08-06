A 49-year-old man was stabbed in an alley in the Chinatown International District early Friday morning.

The man told police he was walking through an alley near Maynard Avenue and Lane Street around 2:15 a.m. when a man struck him in the head, repeatedly stabbed him and went through his pockets, according to an item in the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with a large cut to his arm and wounds to his chest and back, police said. He told officers he passed out for possibly up to two hours before he was able to get away.

Police said the man reported his attacker to be “associated with a makeshift tent on top of a pile of rocks in the alley.”

No other details about the suspect were immediately available. An investigation is underway.

