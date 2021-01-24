A man was stabbed outside a Fred Meyer grocery store in Lynnwood on Sunday during a verbal argument with a group of three or four people, police said.

The man, who was in his 60s, had multiple stab wounds and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries, according to Lynnwood police.

Police were called to the store at about 11:45 a.m. and found the wounded man near the entrance of the grocery store in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest.

Witnesses told police that the man was arguing with the group of three or four people when one stabbed him. The group fled in a silver sedan and had not been located by police as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Lynnwood police at 425-670-5633.