A man was stabbed by a stranger while working in the yard of his Central District home Friday, according to Seattle police.

The victim, who Seattle Fire said is in his late 70s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to the department. Police described his injuries as minor and not life-threatening.

The victim told police he was raking leaves in his yard, which is in the 1500 block of 29th Avenue, when an unknown man walked up and stabbed him in the back, according to a statement from police.

The victim used a rake to fend off the man, and then went into his home and called police around 1 p.m.

Officers searched the area with police dogs but were unable to locate the suspect.