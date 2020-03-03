A man stabbed two men and assaulted a third in Tacoma early Tuesday, critically injuring two of his victims, police said.

The attacks all took place in less than three hours and do not appear to be related.

Police were first called about 2:15 a.m. to the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue, where a 27-year-old man said he’d gotten into an argument and been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

About two hours later, officers responded to a stabbing in the 2500 block of A Street.

The 42-year-old victim had been stabbed in the back multiple times, and his belongings were set on fire.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and gave a similar description of his attacker.

While police were searching for the suspect, a third call came in about 4:50 a.m., reporting an assault in the 2500 block of East G Street.

In that incident, a 64-year-old man was found with critical injuries.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man and booked him into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of three counts of assault and one count of arson.

Detectives are trying to figure out what prompted the attacks.