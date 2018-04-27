Police say the shooting occurred inside an apartment, but provided few other details in a post on the department's online blotter.

A man was shot Thursday inside a Rainier Beach apartment in the Rainier Valley neighborhood, Seattle police said.

Police responded to the apartment building in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South around 5:45 p.m. and found the victim in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 911 or 206-625-5011.