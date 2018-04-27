Police say the shooting occurred inside an apartment, but provided few other details in a post on the department's online blotter.
A man was shot Thursday inside a Rainier Beach apartment in the Rainier Valley neighborhood, Seattle police said.
Police responded to the apartment building in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South around 5:45 p.m. and found the victim in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, according to police.
Police say the shooting occurred inside an apartment, but provided few other details in a post on the department’s online blotter.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 911 or 206-625-5011.
Most Read Local Stories
- Flight attendant sues SkyWest Airlines over alleged drugging, rape by captain during layover
- Roommate arrested in stabbing death of Wallingford woman
- Potential initiative would require Legislature to ‘balance’ tax code, make wealthy pay equal share
- Uber, Lyft used by 3.5 times more people than taxis in Seattle, new data show | FYI Guy
- U.S. officials drill out locks at former Russian consul residence in Seattle's Madison Park VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.