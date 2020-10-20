Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man sleeping in a vehicle in North Beacon Hill on Monday, police said.

Officers responded to Dr. Jose Rizal Park for reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said Tuesday afternoon. They “found evidence of a shooting” there but didn’t see any victims, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a man with gunshot wounds arrived at Harborview Medical Center in a vehicle police later found had been stolen, according to police.

When detectives arrived at the hospital, the man confirmed he’d been shot near the park but said he had been sleeping in a vehicle at the time of the shooting and couldn’t provide a description of the suspect.

A hospital spokesperson said Monday night the patient was in satisfactory condition. No further information about his condition was immediately available Tuesday.

Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact the Police Department at 206-233-5000.