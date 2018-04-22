Police responding to reports of early morning gunfire found a 29-year-old man in the street.

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a 29-year-0ld man on a Ballard street early Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire at 1:45 a.m. in the 4900 block of Leary Avenue Northwest. Officers responding found a man lying in the street nearby, in the 4900 block of 17th Avenue Northwest, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers performed first aid until relieved by the Seattle Fire Department. The man died en route to the hospital, according to the police department.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said homicide detectives are asking that anyone with information on the shooting contact the Seattle Police tip line at (206) 233-5000.