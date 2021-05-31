A 31-year-old man was shot to death Monday morning at a homeless campsite area in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood, police say.

The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. at Olga Park, a grassy median area near the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard, according to Detective Valerie Carson, spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department.

Witnesses said that before the incident, the victim had left his tent to speak with the suspected shooter. Multiple people in the area called 911 to report sounds of gunfire. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and he died at the scene.

Homicide investigators cordoned off the area to search for evidence and have not arrested a suspect, Carson said. Police have yet to describe a possible motive for the shooting.

People with information are asked to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.

For the past few years, tent camps in the Ravenna Park area have prompted neighbors to speak out about safety risks and trash and request an effective city response.

During the pandemic, more people live outdoors, in part due to avoidance of crowded shelters. Gastrointestinal diseases have spread in the campsites, where restrooms and handwashing sinks are in short supply.

In late April, two people were shot at a camping area in Lake City, and survived, KIRO-7 reported.