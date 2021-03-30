Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting in Kent that left one man dead.

Police said they were called to the Mosaic Hills Apartments in the 23800 block of 110th Avenue Southeast in the East Hill neighborhood around 2:10 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the head, police said on Facebook. Efforts to save his life were in vain, police said.

Police said detectives believe the victim and suspect, who remains at large despite a K9 track, knew each other.