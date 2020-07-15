A man was shot Tuesday night near Kent Memorial Park while running away from what a witness described as an attempted robbery, police said.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and was in serious but stable condition Tuesday night, according to Kent police.

Police were called to the 800 block of Central Avenue North around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a person who had been shot in his “lower extremities,” according to a news release from the department.

A witness who was with the victim told police two males with bandannas on their faces walked up behind them and demanded money and other items from the pair.

“The victims then ran and at that time heard gunshots,” police said in a statement. “As they were running, the male realized he was shot.”

Police said both suspects fled north and managed to avoid capture despite canine trackers and a helicopter.

Kent Police Department detectives spoke with witnesses and are reviewing surveillance video from the area. They are asking anyone that may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call the tip line at 253-856-5808 and reference Kent police case number 20-8987.656513.