A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in Rainier Valley late Sunday, Seattle police said.

Police received reports of gunshots outside a home just before 11 p.m., according to a blotter post. When officers arrived at the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue South, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

The shooting may have taken place during a conflict between two people who knew each other, the police statement said, citing detectives’ interviews with witnesses. The incident is under investigation.