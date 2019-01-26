The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
A man, 51, was in critical condition after being shot on a King County Metro bus shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.
Medics responded to Fourth Avenue South and South Walker Street, said Kristin Tinsley, spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department, and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.
Seattle police said there are “no outstanding suspects.”
A second man, 88, at that location suffered injuries that were not from a gun, said Tinsley. He also was taken to Harborview. Tinsley said no more details were available.
This story will be updated.
