The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Boeing Field Wednesday morning.

A man was shot in the leg during a road-rage incident on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Now the State Patrol is seeking witnesses to the incident, which began near the Boeing Access Road exit and ended in gunfire just before South Michigan Street in Seattle.

The victim told officers that he was driving his purple Honda Accord northbound about 6 a.m. when a car pulled in front of him and slammed on the brakes. The confrontation continued until Michigan Street, where the other driver then pulled along the left side of the victim’s car, rolled down the window and fired two shots, one of which struck the victim in the leg, according to police.

The suspect’s car then exited to Michigan Street. The victim continued driving on I-5 to Harborview Medical Center. He was released from the hospital later that day.

The victim described the suspect’s car as a dark gray or teal Toyota with two Seahawks stickers on the side of the vehicle, according to police. The suspect was described as a black man wearing a black jacket and a beanie cap, police said.