A 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest in North Seattle in early March died Wednesday from multiple organ system failure caused by his gunshot wound, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner Friday identified the man as James Favors and ruled his death a homicide.

Det. Valerie Carson, a Seattle Police Department spokesperson, confirmed that Favors was shot around 5:30 a.m. March 2 in the 14300 block of Midvale Avenue North.

Seattle police officers who responded to a report of gunfire found the 23-year-old at the scene and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center, according to the online police blotter.

Police officers interviewed witnesses, gathered evidence and found two vehicles and a building damaged by gunfire, says the blotter post.

Anyone with information about the now fatal shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.