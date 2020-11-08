A 31-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting at 10th Avenue East and East Pike Street, according to police, and began lifesaving measures until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. No other injuries have been reported.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

The shooting occurred near where large crowds gathered well into the night to celebrate the announcement of Joe Biden as president-elect. It is unclear whether people at the gathering were involved in the shooting.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, said spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson, and are investigating.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.