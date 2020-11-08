Seattle police are investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man who was killed early Sunday at a postelection celebration in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

MarQuies Demone Patterson, 31, was shot while leaving festivities around Cal Anderson Park, his family said, after he came to rejoice in the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. Sunday to reports of the shooting at 10th Avenue East and East Pike Street, according to police, and began lifesaving measures until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. No other injuries were reported.

Patterson was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Police spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson said there was no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

Que Vasser, Patterson’s mother, said he went to the rally with longtime friends, and until the shooting the night had been festive.

“He just wanted to go out and show his respect for the new president and the vice president,” she said. “We were told he was happy and he bumped into his old high school friends.”

There was a lot of hugging and joyous celebration, a friend told Vasser. Patterson and his acquaintances “said their goodbyes,” she said, and one of them was walking ahead when he heard gunfire behind him. He turned around to see Patterson shot and falling down.

Patterson was the father of two children, ages 9 and 10. The family lived in Seattle with his father and extended relatives. Patterson worked for the city of Seattle in construction, his mother said.

“He was a hardworking, caring, loving, respectable young man,” Vasser said. “He was just trying to make a life for his children.”

While growing up in Tacoma, Patterson ran track for Stadium High School, specializing in the long jump and 400-meter relay. He was awarded a track scholarship to Spokane Community College, his mother said.

Vasser said her family members cautioned him against going to the rally because of “animosity and biased people.” But she said “we don’t know” if the shooting had anything to do with politics.

“He just wanted to be part of something,” she said. “He wanted to be part of history.”

Police do not have a suspect in custody, said Jamieson, and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.