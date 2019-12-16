A man shot and killed by a Renton police sergeant Thursday has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony Tovar, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tovar died of multiple gunshot wounds, the office said Monday. The Port of Seattle Police Department is still investigating the sergeant’s fatal shooting of Tovar, and no additional information has been released.

The Renton Police Department said Thursday that a sergeant approached Tovar about a possible liquor violation around 3:45 p.m. near 116th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 168th Street. According to the department, the sergeant said Tovar pulled out “what appeared to be a shotgun,” but dropped it and ran when the sergeant fired at least one round at him.

Another officer arrived and fired a less-lethal round at Tovar, who police said pulled a knife and moved toward officers. The sergeant fired at least one more shot at Tovar, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center but died Thursday night.