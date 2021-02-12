The man shot by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy last week during a traffic stop died early Friday, a lawyer for the man’s family said.

Jenoah D. Donald, 30, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver after Deputy Sean Boyle, a K-9 handler, shot at him twice Feb. 4. Investigators said Donald and two deputies struggled inside Donald’s Mercedes Benz sedan, and Boyle shot him when Donald ignored commands to let go of Boyle.

Donald was shot once in the head, said Mark Lindquist, a lawyer for Donald’s family. Lindquist said Donald was removed from life support Thursday and died about 2 a.m. Friday.

Donald, a Black man who lived in Clark County, was stopped by police over a faulty taillight.

The encounter took place in Hazel Dell, less than a mile away from the Oct. 29 shooting of Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Black man from Camas. Clark County deputies fatally shot Peterson as he ran from an undercover Xanax pill sting.

A search warrant filed Thursday with Clark County District Court in Donald’s case said investigators found an eyeglass container holding unspecified “drug paraphernalia” in the car Donald was driving when he was shot. Police also found a laptop, cordless drill, two phones and Donald’s “medical bracelet.”

The car had been previously registered to a Fairview man and was listed as “totaled/reconstructed,” the search warrant says. The car’s registration had expired, according to the records.

Donald had been cited by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 21 for driving with a suspended license, the affidavit says.

Vancouver police are investigating the shooting and on Wednesday released an account of what led to the encounter.

Investigators said the incident began when county deputies responded to Northwest Jordan Way because a neighbor called to complain about a “drug house” and reported two suspicious vehicles circling the area.

It is unclear if Donald had any connection to the home or if his car was one of the two that had been reported circling nearby.

Boyle, one of the three deputies who responded, saw a Mercedes with Oregon license plates leaving the area, police said.

Boyle followed the car, noticed it had a defective rear light and pulled over Donald near Northeast Second Avenue and 68th Street, according to the police synopsis.

Boyle told investigators that Donald produced his driver’s license but no proof of insurance or registration, according to the police report. Donald told Boyle his license was suspended, according to the search warrant affidavit.

Deputy Holly Troupe went to the passenger side of the Mercedes and saw several objects inside the car that caused her to become concerned, the report says.

One item, the report states, was a “ball-handled” object with a “three-to-four inch sharpened ‘stake’ at the end.” Troupe told Donald to put his hands where she could see them because she was concerned he could quickly pick up the “ball-handled” object, according to the report.

“There is never even a suggestion that he used it or reached for it,” said Lindquist, the family’s lawyer.

Police on Thursday declined to release a photograph of the object.

Troupe was quoted in the police report saying Donald did not comply with her commands, put his hands behind his lower back and pulled out his cellphone and a pair of metal pliers.

Boyle had gone back to his police car but came back toward Donald’s car and told Donald to get out of the car, but he did not comply, the report says.

Meanwhile, a third deputy, Greg Agar, arrived.

Boyle and Troupe then tried to remove Donald from the car, but he resisted and began to struggle, according to the report. Troupe tried unsuccessfully to gain “pain compliance,” although the report does not clarify what that means and Vancouver police have declined to provide further details.

Boyle then punched Donald in the nose, according to the report. Boyle later said he felt Donald pull on Boyle’s tactical vest and tug him inside the Mercedes.

Boyle told Donald several times to let go of him during the struggle, the report says, but Donald continued to pull on him. Troupe also told investigators she was worried Donald would hit Boyle with the “ball-handled” object.

Donald’s car had been off, according to the report, but at some point during the struggle he turned it on. The report did not clarify whether Donald turned on the car intentionally or by accident.

Boyle told investigators he felt the car move forward and worried he was going to be killed. He said he pulled out his gun and warned Donald that he would shoot him if he did not let go of him.

Donald did not let go, according to the report, and Boyle fired two shots, striking Donald once.

The report says Boyle was able to free himself and that the car began rolling away, stopping when it hit a nearby fence.

The three deputies then took Donald out of the car and provided aid until he was taken to a hospital, according to the report.

Lindquist said Donald’s family and a friend were at his side when he died.

