The Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting on southbound Highway 509 that sent one man to the hospital Sunday night.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the first 911 call came in at 8:42 p.m. about the shooting south of the highway on-ramp from South Cloverdale Street in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. The male victim is believed to have been shot in the face and was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, Johnson said.

As of 9:30 p.m., Johnson said investigators were still trying to piece together what happened and troopers were searching for evidence.

Check back for updates on this developing story.