A 67-year-old man was shot early Monday in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police responding to reports of a shooting around 12:48 a.m. found the man lying in the intersection of Utah Avenue South and South Holgate Street.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000 or 911.