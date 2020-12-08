A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the corner of Northeast 125th Street and Lake City Way Northeast around 9:30 p.m., after receiving several reports of multiple gunshots, Seattle police spokesperson Valerie Carson said.

The man received medical treatment at the scene and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to Seattle fire spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.

Carson said detectives have not yet determined what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.