A man wounded in a shooting outside a hardware store in Renton Saturday morning is now conscious and in stable condition, according to the Renton Police Department.

Detectives are still working to identify who shot the man. The shooting — described by a spokesman as “an altercation between two groups of people” — happened at around 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and South 4th Street.

Paramedics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was able to give police a preliminary statement.