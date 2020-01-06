A 55-year-old man was shot in the leg Monday morning as a result of a “road rage altercation,” according to Kent police.

The shooting was reported at about 7:25 a.m. at an ARCO gas station in the 21200 block of 84th Avenue North in Kent. When police arrived, the shooter had fled the scene, driving north in a sedan-type vehicle.

The man who was shot was stabilized at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment, police said.

Police did not release additional details about the road rage altercation that led to the shooting, saying they were continuing to gather evidence and information from witnesses.