Seattle police found a gun in the victim’s tent and one in the alleged shooter’s car.

A man was arrested early Monday after Seattle police said he shot someone at a homeless encampment.

Just after 1 a.m., according to police, a man called 911 to say he had just shot a man who had pointed a gun at him. The caller was waiting when police arrived at the encampment at Poplar Place South and South Bush Place.

Police said he told them he had been looking for his girlfriend in an encampment nearby, when he came across a man he had been arguing with earlier in the day. Police said he told them the other man pulled a gun and threatened him, so he pulled out his gun and shot the man in the leg.

The wounded man retreated to his tent and was later taken to Harborview Medical Center. Seattle police found a gun in the victim’s tent and one in the alleged shooter’s car.