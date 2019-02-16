Detectives are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Shoreline that sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect, who left the scene on foot, remained at large. It’s not clear if he knew the victim, said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The shooting happened at 1:25 a.m. in the 15500 block of 15th Avenue Northeast in Shoreline. The victim was inside his home when he was shot, Abbott said, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.