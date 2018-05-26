Witnesses called 911 on Saturday afternoon to report two men shooting at each other near 14th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.
A least one man was shot at the edge of Seattle’s Central District on Saturday afternoon after he and another man exchanged fire, police said.
Witnesses began calling 911 just after 1:30 p.m. to report two men shooting at each other near 14th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, according to a Seattle Police Department online post.
Officers who responded found a man two blocks away with a gunshot wound to his left foot, the blotter post said.
Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center for surgery.
Most Read Local Stories
- 114,000 more people: Seattle now decade's fastest-growing big city in all of U.S. | FYI Guy
- Three finalists named for Seattle police chief job
- Martin Pang, who set fire that led to deaths of 4 Seattle firefighters, to leave prison as early as September
- Watch: Bald eagle battles fox for rabbit in skies above San Juan Island WATCH
- Out of homelessness, into a hovel: Public money spent on Seattle houses with bugs, trash, no water
Officers searched the area but didn’t find a second suspect, according to police. They did find a handgun not far from the injured man, according to police.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.