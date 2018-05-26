Witnesses called 911 on Saturday afternoon to report two men shooting at each other near 14th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Share story

Daniel Beekman
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A least one man was shot at the edge of Seattle’s Central District on Saturday afternoon after he and another man exchanged fire, police said.

Witnesses began calling 911 just after 1:30 p.m. to report two men shooting at each other near 14th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, according to a Seattle Police Department online post.

Officers who responded found a man two blocks away with a gunshot wound to his left foot, the blotter post said.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center for surgery.

Most Read Local Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find a second suspect, according to police. They did find a handgun not far from the injured man, according to police.

Daniel Beekman: 206-464-2164 or dbeekman@seattletimes.com. Twitter @DBeekman