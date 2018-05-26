Witnesses called 911 on Saturday afternoon to report two men shooting at each other near 14th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

A least one man was shot at the edge of Seattle’s Central District on Saturday afternoon after he and another man exchanged fire, police said.

Witnesses began calling 911 just after 1:30 p.m. to report two men shooting at each other near 14th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, according to a Seattle Police Department online post.

Officers who responded found a man two blocks away with a gunshot wound to his left foot, the blotter post said.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center for surgery.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find a second suspect, according to police. They did find a handgun not far from the injured man, according to police.