A man who was shot in the head in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood last week later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Mussa Ali Waqo, 32, died Thursday and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Seattle police confirmed Waqo’s death on Monday but have not released additional details of the shooting.

Just after noon Wednesday, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 300 block of North 125th Street, in the parking lot of a strip mall. At the time, police said there was an argument involving a man and a woman, and the man was then shot in the head by a third person, who fled before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman remained at the scene and spoke with officers. Police searched for a suspect, who apparently knew the victim, in the Crown Hill neighborhood but did not make an arrest.