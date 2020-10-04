A 20-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon at a Bellevue park, police said.

Officers responded to Crossroads Park, located at 16140 Northeast Eighth Street, around 2:30 p.m., the Bellevue Police Department tweeted.

According to police, witnesses told them two groups of people were arguing when the altercation turned physical. Shortly after, witnesses heard gunshots and saw the groups scatter, said Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black.

The 20-year-old had two gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in “very serious condition,” police said.

The park is now closed to the public while officials investigate. No arrests have been made.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.